Former Chief Singletary to Testify in City Council’s Investigation of Daniel Prude Death

Staff report

La’Ron Singletary, former chief of the Rochester Police Department. File photo

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is scheduled to give testimony at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5 in the City Council’s investigation into the incident involving the death of Daniel Prude.

Singletary’s testimony is scheduled to be streamed on City Council’s YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/RochesterCityCouncil/videos) and shared on the council’s Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/RochesterCityCouncil).

City Council’s investigation is being conducted by the law firm of Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP and led by Andrew Celli Jr.

In September, Celli started issuing subpoenas to Singletary and several others in the Rochester Police Department, Mayor Lovely Warren and others in her office, and employees in other branches of City Hall.

Singletary communicated through his attorney that Celli could let them know once all material had been collected from other sources. In December, Celli filed a court petition to force Singletary to testify.

In January, the parties reached an agreement for the former chief’s public testimony.

According to that agreement, the testimony will be conducted by video conference and be presided over by council members Malik Evans and Michael Patterson, who are council’s liaisons to Celli.

Singletary is to receive pre-marked exhibits seven days ahead of time. Additional exhibits may be used in the testimony. Singletary will produce personal cell phone records that relate to the subpoena.