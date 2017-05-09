Former Deputy Mayor Leonard Redon Passes

By Staff –

Leonard Redon, Mayor Lovely Warren’s former deputy mayor, has died due to complications from cancer.

Redon had stepped down from the role last year, after previously serving in the same position under former Mayor Thomas Richards’ administration, beginning in 2011. He had been one of the few members from the previous administration to remain with Mayor Warren at City Hall.

“Len Redon was a great friend and co-worker, and I extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends as well as to the host of community members who had the good fortune of knowing and working with him,” Mayor Warren said in a statement.

Redon also previously served as vice president of western operations for Paychex, following a 28-year stint at Eastman Kodak Co.

He is survived by two children and their families, as well as his wife Denise.

Check back for additional details.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.