Former Rochester City Court Judge Roy King Passes

By Staff –

Former Rochester City Court Judge Roy King has passed away recently, at the age of 81.

Judge King was hired as the first African American to serve in the city’s law department as junior assistant corporate counsel in 1965.

He was then appointed as as a city court judge from 1997 to 2006.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Judge Roy King, who was called home today,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement following King’s passing. “Judge King was a great friend, mentor to many, and an inspirational leader in Rochester’s legal community. His rulings from the bench were delivered with a sense of compassion, and a deep commitment to achieving the kind of justice that helped lift our society to greater heights. Judge King was also a man of God who obtained a master’s degree in theology from Northeastern Seminary. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose legacy will leave a permanent and positive impression on our community.”

King had also been a member of the Monroe County Bar Association and the Rochester Black Bar Association; he also currently taught classes at two local colleges during his retirement.

Judge King is survived by his wife, Lucille, four children and grandchildren.

