Former RPD Chief Singletary Holding Off on Testimony in Prude Investigation

Rev. Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership, left, and then-Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary, center, chat before a community event Sept. 3, 2020 at First Church of God on Clarissa Street.

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary does not appear to be cooperating at this time in the independent investigation launched by City Council into the aftermath of the death of Daniel Prude.

“Former Chief Singletary, through his attorney, has conveyed that he is unwilling to provide documents or give testimony in response to the Council’s subpoena,” according to an update provided by Andrew Celli Jr., who is leading the investigation.

“Chief Singletary’s refusal to cooperate in the Investigation, while very unfortunate, will not materially impede our progress,” Celli wrote in the update provided to the media. “Even as we actively consider remedies for such non-compliance (including, but not limited to, court enforcement), our work will continue, drawing on the many other sources of documentary evidence and testimony that are available to us.”

Celli has been issuing updates regarding issuance of subpoenas. On Oct. 26, he released a statement on the status of the investigation, which was authorized by City Council to look into the communication after the death of Daniel Prude. Celli is a partner in the firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel.

Celli released correspondence from mid-October between himself and attorneys for Singletary who challenged the authority of Celli to issue subpoenas. Attorney Michael Tallon, who along with Jon Getz represents Singletary, wrote a letter to Celli and asked for “the statute, code or regulation that authorizes the judicial enforcement of the subpoena power authorized by City Council to your law firm.” In a separate letter, Tallon wanted to know the authority that compels testimony from an individual not employed by the city.

In the days after Daniel Prude’s family announced the death, Singletary had announced his retirement, then was relieved of command by Mayor Lovely Warren.

Tallon wrote that Celli can advise him once all the subpoenaed information from other sources including Warren has been collected. At that point, they will discuss the former chief’s participation. Tallon wrote that in the meantime, Singletary is preserving documents in his control.

