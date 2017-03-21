Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Joins New York University School of Law

By Staff –

Preet Bharara, a former U.S. Attorney in New York who was fired by President Donald Trump’s administration, has recently been hired by the New York University School of Law.

Bharara will join the school of law as a distinguished scholar in residence on April 1.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue addressing the issues I so deeply care about — criminal and social justice, honest government, national security, civil rights, and corporate accountability, to name a few,” Bharara said in a post on Twitter.

Bharara, 48, had been most well-known for bringing a number of public corruption prosecutions against politicians working at the city and state levels, most notably the speaker of the New York State Assembly Sheldon Silver and State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos.

In addition, prior to serving as a US attorney, Bharara had been chief counsel to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and had also spent a number of years in private practice before entering public service.

He is a graduate of both Harvard College and Columbia Law School.

A frequent visitor to NYU Law, Bharara was also the JD convocation speaker in 2015.

However, the specifics of Bharara’s new position have not yet been made public, according to an NYU spokesman.

Visit http://www.law.nyu.edu/news/Preet-Bharara-distinguished-scholar-criminal-justice-national-security-financial-crime for additional information regarding his appointment.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.