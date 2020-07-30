Founders Announce Closing of Baobab Cultural Center

Staff reports

The Baobab Cultural Center is closing its University Avenue location as of July 30, according to an email by its founders.

The notice sent July 29 reads:

“Dear Patrons and Supporters

As the region begins to reopen, we know that many of you may be wondering what is happening with the Baobab. We regret to advise you that we are closing our University Avenue location as of July 30th, suspending in-person operations.

“The decision to suspend in-person operations during this difficult time in our community and nation has been made with careful consideration of many factors. Your support of and commitment to the Center over the years have been appreciated.

We hope to reach out to you again when it is a brighter moment in our collective history. In the meantime, be well and be safe.”

Peace,

Moka (Founder) & Cheryl (Co-founder)”