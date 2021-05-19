Four COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in City Scheduled for May 20-23

Staff report

Monroe County has brought vaccine clinics into city neighborhoods to make it easier for residents to get protected against COVID-19. File photo

COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for May 20-23 in the city will offer two types of vaccines — one suitable for children and adults and one just for adults.

The clinics are scheduled for:

Ibero American Action League, 817 E. Main St., 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., May 20;

Greater Harvest Baptist Church, 121 Driving Park Ave., 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., May 21;

Thomas Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., May 22;

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., May 23.

Walk-ins will be welcomed at all four sites. Appointments are also available by calling the Monroe County COVID-19 hotline at (585) 753-5555 or www.monroecounty.gov.

The Pfizer vaccine, suitable for ages 12 to 17 as well as adults, will be available. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for people 18 and older.

“Over the last several weeks, we have put a greater focus on bringing the vaccine closer to where people live and where they are going to be,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a news release announcing the clinics. “This change in operations has been incredibly successful, particularly over the last week with the expanded eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to 12 to 15 year old residents. Our community-based clinics in the city of Rochester provide a great opportunity for parents to bring their kids to a familiar location to get this lifesaving vaccine.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren also urged parents to have their children vaccinated.

“With our kids age 12 and up now eligible to be vaccinated, we closer to ending the pandemic than ever before,” she said in the news release. “Now’s the time and these community clinics are the place to get you and your children this life-saving vaccine so we can recover stronger than ever and never look back. …”

For updated information about Monroe County Department of Public Health vaccination efforts, go to www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine. For more information on additional vaccination opportunities in the Finger Lakes Region, go to the appointment finder on the Finger Lakes Region Vaccination Hub website at flvaccinehub.com/getting-your-vaccine/.