Franchise ROC to Provide Opportunities For Local Business Owners, Entrepreneurs and More

Franchise Roc, a group of Rochester business leaders who have visions to educate Rochester adults and youth who are eager to financially change their lives is hosting a no-fee informational event, where they will talk about steps individuals can take to build wealth and bridge the financial gaps they are experiencing. Franchise ROC will serve as an educator, build relationships, and mentor interested participants.

The event will be held on October 19 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at the Prayer House Church of God by Faith, on 270 Cumberland Street.

Registration is required. Presentations will be led by: Willie Lightfoot Business Owner, Rochester City Councilman At Large, Pastor, Randy Henderson Business Owner, formerly of Henderson Ford, Minister/Chaplain, Angela LaVecchia Local Franchise Expert at FranNet.

Franchise ROC business experts have experienced ups and downs over the past multiple decades, and professionally value the tool of franchising and want to educate Rochesterians about this option to begin or grow a business.

A franchise may be key to building wealth for individuals and their family for many years to come. The October 19 event will include city and county agencies, banks, and community service organizations.

Going back two years, Franchise Roc was formed when Local Franchise Expert at FranNet, Angela LaVecchia walked into Randy Henderson’s Ford dealership on Ridge Road in Webster. Angela was looking to grow franchise opportunities within the City of Rochester and believed that Randy Henderson was well connected, not only as a business person, but through his leadership in many community service organizations.

“I saw a fire in Angela which resonated with me, we knew we had to help others through our business knowledge and help grow our business community,” said Randy Henderson. That fiery vision led to July 2022 when LaVecchia, Lightfoot and Henderson started to meet and share their visions to serve Rochestarians who are looking for change and success.

Lightfoot said, “Our goal is to set up the tools of success for individuals and assist them in their business ventures.”

Profile assessment, market study, location evaluation, capital sourcing information, training, field support and experiences with a proven product will be the discussion and success topics.

You can register today at: tinyurl.com/franchiserocreg. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live: https://tinyurl.com/prayerhousecogbf.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/FranchiseROC for more information.