Franchise ROC Wants to See Growth in Rochester Entrepreneurship, Businesses

In the Community: From the Franchise ROC

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/ethnic-young-woman-using-laptop-while-having-tasty-beverage-in-modern-street-cafe-3768894/

The successful kickoff of Franchise ROC, an organization educating Rochester City entrepreneurs and current business owners looking for growth opportunities, will host its second event on January 24, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Church of Love Faith Center, at 700 Exchange Street.

Franchise ROC is made up of Rochester business leaders who have visions to educate Rochester adults who are eager to financially change their lives.

These leaders include: FranNet Local Franchise Expert Angela LaVecchia, Business Owner, Rochester City Councilman At Large, and Pastor Willie Lightfoot, and Business Owner, formerly of Henderson Ford in Webster, Minister/Chaplain Randy Henderson.

These business experts have experienced ups and downs over the past multiple decades, these professionals value the tool of franchising and want to educate Rochester adults about this option to begin or grow a business.

The event will include city and county agencies, banks and lending institutions, community service organizations, Franchise owners and those considering Franchise as a business strategy. Representatives have committed to supporting those interested in starting a business with the existing Franchise model. Along with opportunities to network, there will be presentations, as well as a question and answer period.

Franchise ROC leadership will continue to demonstrate the successful franchise path, success factors including profile assessment, market study, location evaluation, capital information, training and field support.

The Franchise ROC team is eager to meet City of Rochester entrepreneurs and business owners looking to grow, along with their family members at the January 24 event.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/FranchiseROC and complete a short no-fee online-registration form at: TinyURL.com/FranchiseROCreg.