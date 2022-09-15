Free Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations Now Available

In the Community: Monroe County Department of Public Health

Photo by Mat Napo on Unsplash

Beginning this week, the Monroe County Department of Public Health is offering free Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccinations at various community locations and events. In addition, the MCDPH mobile unit will be providing bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall.

“The bivalent vaccine offers better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “While the new vaccine is widely available from pharmacies and health care providers throughout the county, we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone who is eligible to get the booster.”

“The bivalent booster vaccine adds an important layer of protection, especially for individuals who are most at risk for severe side effects from COVID-19. As we head into the cooler months, I strongly encourage all eligible individuals to get a shot,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said.

The Pfizer bivalent booster is available to individuals 12 years and older whose last COVID-19 vaccination was at least two months ago.

Appointments are required for most County vaccine clinics.

CLINIC DATES & LOCATIONS:

Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 2 – 3:45 p.m. at Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St. Appointments Required

Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at Cameron Community Ministries, 48 Cameron St. Appointments Required

Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 – 2:45 p.m. Near the Roundhouse Pavilion, Genesee Valley Park (Elmwood Ave. entrance) at Common Ground Health “A Call to Women of Color” Event. Appointments Recommended

Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 19 at Monroe County Fleet Center, 145 Paul Rd. Appointments Required

To make an appointment or for additional info, go to: MonroeCounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine.