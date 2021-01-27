French Drones Used to Spot Polluter Ships in the English Channel 

PAS DE CALAIS, France – France has been experimenting with a sensor-equipped drone to track the emissions from ships in the English Channel and nab those that pollute the water too much.

“We have sold over 350 to date,” said a spokesperson from Schiebel, an Austrian company that manufactures mine detectors and helicopters. “We have more than 20 years of experience developing and producing unmanned aerial vehicles.”

The operation, undertaken by the French Ministry of the Sea with the European Maritime Safety Agency, took place in the Strait of Dover from Sept 23 to Dec 18, the results of which were released on Jan 15.

The special drone was also built by the Austrian company Schiebel.