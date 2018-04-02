Search
Tuesday 3 April 2018
From Information to Understanding

Frontier Field Announces New Concession Items, Including “Chicken and Waffle Cone”

Apr 02, 2018Business, Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Frontier Field Announces New Concession Items, Including “Chicken and Waffle Cone”

By Briona Singleton –

 

Chicken and waffle cone, Photo: 13 WHAM

Frontier Field has announced several new concession items for the upcoming Rochester Red Wings season, including a “Chicken and Waffle Cone,” which consists of a waffle cone filled with two chicken fingers, and a scoop of mashed potatoes, topped off with honey mustard and maple syrup.

Other new items include sweet potato tots, which are deep fried and topped with maple syrup and sugar; a “Meatloaf Sandwich,” which comes with a side of potato salad; deep fried pretzel bites with cheese; and a standard ‘Spaghetti and Meatball” dish.

Frontier Field will also have a new “Dugout Bar” this season, including 15 lines of rotating craft beer, a wine keg, and two kegs of the signature mixed drink “Black Button.”

The new Red Wings’ season begins Friday, April 6, at 6 p.m.

Visit RedWingsBaseball.com for additional information regarding the team’s schedule.

