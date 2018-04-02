Frontier Field Announces New Concession Items, Including “Chicken and Waffle Cone”

By Briona Singleton –

Frontier Field has announced several new concession items for the upcoming Rochester Red Wings season, including a “Chicken and Waffle Cone,” which consists of a waffle cone filled with two chicken fingers, and a scoop of mashed potatoes, topped off with honey mustard and maple syrup.

Other new items include sweet potato tots, which are deep fried and topped with maple syrup and sugar; a “Meatloaf Sandwich,” which comes with a side of potato salad; deep fried pretzel bites with cheese; and a standard ‘Spaghetti and Meatball” dish.

Frontier Field will also have a new “Dugout Bar” this season, including 15 lines of rotating craft beer, a wine keg, and two kegs of the signature mixed drink “Black Button.”

The new Red Wings’ season begins Friday, April 6, at 6 p.m.

Visit RedWingsBaseball.com for additional information regarding the team’s schedule.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.