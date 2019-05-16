Frontier Field Hosts Free Sports Day for Girls

Frontier Field hosts a sports festival July 20, 2019, for girls ages 6 to 12.

The youngsters can pick four sports from the nearly two dozen activities that include softball, soccer, lacrosse, archery, rugby, crew, tennis, field hockey and floor hockey. Golf, gymnastics, fencing and karate also are accessible to girls with disabilities.

The event is free.

The event is for girls of all skill levels and teaches teamwork, communication and leadership. The girls also will experience being at the home of the Rochester Red Wings.

“There’s something very special about being in a professional sports venue that can leave a child with memories they’ll keep forever, and we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Naomi Silver, president, chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the Red Wings.

For the full list of sports and to register, go to www.monroecounty.gov/girlssportsfestival.