Gabba Cricket Ground To Be Center Of Brisbane Olympic Bid

BRISBANE, Australia — The government of Queensland, the north-eastern Australian state, will spend more than AUD 1 billion ($0.78 billion) for redeveloping the Gabba into the centerpiece of the 2032 Olympics if Brisbane wins the hosting rights.

After receiving state cabinet approval for the bid, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on the Gabba will be the games’ proposed main stadium.

The capacity will be increased by 8,000 to 50,000 seats, and a new pedestrian plaza will link the stadium to the Cross River Rail station, which is under construction.

“We’ve hosted the Australian Football League here, we’ve hosted cricket here, but for the Olympics, this is front and center — opening and closing ceremonies, athletics, you name it, it’s going to be the best,” Palaszczuk said.

The Gabba was built in 1895 and has undergone two substantial renovations and refurbishments since 1993.

The last major redevelopment was completed in 2005 when a 24-bay grandstand was built for AUD 128 million ($99.5 million).

The Gabba’s public, corporate, and media facilities also received an AUD 35 million ($27.21 million) upgrade in 2020.

The Labor government will seek financial support from Brisbane City Council and the federal government for the project.