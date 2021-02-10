Gandhi Institute Offers Grants to Youth with Ideas to Heal Hate

Staff report

The M.K. Gandhi Institute and Farash Foundation seek young people with creative solutions. Provided image

Youth ages 12 to 24 have an opportunity to share how they would heal divisions in their community.

The M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence is offering a round of Youth Healing Hate grants.

The awards of up to $1,000 support groups of young people in designing creative solutions to address fear, hostility and division. The program is sponsored by the M.K. Gandhi Institute and the Farash Foundation and supports projects that incorporate the arts, outreach and education.

The grants are an opportunity for teachers, homeschooling parents or youth group leaders to work on a project.

Grants will be evaluated on creativity, financial efficiency, vision and planning. Previous recipients are not eligible.

Past projects have been murals, a music video promoting unity, food and clothing drives, a police and teen talent slam, training in nonviolent communication, meditation and creation of an inclusive school flag.

The deadline is Feb. 15. The application is at gandhiinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/YHH_application-final.pdf