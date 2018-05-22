Search
Wednesday 23 May 2018
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Garth Fagan Dance to Perform Free Concerts for Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance

May 22, 2018Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Garth Fagan Dance to Perform Free Concerts for Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

gf DanceGarth Fagan Dance will perform two free concerts, the first on Saturday, June 2, and the second on Sunday, June 3, in an effort to introduce the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance to the community.

Both events will take place in the Louis S. Wolk Theater, at the Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Ave, at 5 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

The organization’s focus project is to convert the former Congregation Bnai Israel on Joseph Ave. into a Center for Performing and Visual Arts, according to officials.

Interested individuals may contact (585) 461-2000 to RSVP, and reservations for Sunday’s performance will also be accepted via Eventbrite.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joseph-ave-arts-garth-fagan-dance-concert-tickets-45503991664 for additional information regarding the event.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

Related articles