‘Gary Vee’ Has An NFT

By Billy Houghton

VeeFriends is the NFT project of Gary Vaynerchuk, who has seen recent upticks in fame because of his high-octane financial advice. Often called Gary Vee, he has created the VeeFriends Collection to bring to life his ambitions of building a vast community around his specific brand of creative marketing and business advice.

Vaynerchik is the chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia and the creator and CEO of VeeFriends.

Purchasing a VeeFriend non-fungible token (NFT) allows owners to join the VeeFriends community and get access to the VeeCon “unconference.”

The “Hype Horse” from the VeeFriends Series 2 collection. (VeeFriends )

“In order to purchase a VeeFriends NFT, you will need to conduct two important steps,” the VeeFriends website says. “First, you will need to purchase ETH from a cryptocurrency exchange such as Coinbase, Gemini, or Binance. Once you have completed that step, you will need to transfer your ETH into a non-custodial digital wallet like MetaMask, Portis or WalletConnect compatible wallets. These wallets connect to the VeeFriends website and allow you to purchase an NFT.”

The “Amiable Anchovy” member of the VeeFriends collection. (VeeFriends)

Not familiar with Vaynerchuk and his various enterprises? Here’s part of his bio, from his website:

“As a young child, Gary began his entrepreneurial career by ripping flowers out of his neighbors’ yards and using his natural charm to sell them right back (a profit margin he has still yet to equal). Soon he had upgraded to operating an entire lemonade stand franchise, managing multiple locations and commuting via big-wheel to collect his profits. …

“Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture, relevance and the internet. … He acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior.

“Whether it’s emerging artists, esports, NFT investing or digital communications, Gary understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase and Uber.”

Vaynerchuk is also a bit of a new-age quote machine, often sounding like a football coach trying to motivate his players.

“Your focus on hating yesterday is killing your opportunity to love tomorrow” is one of his verbal gems.

As is: “Want to prove something? Prove that you are enjoying the process of figuring yourself out and chasing your current ambitions and curiosities.”

Produced in association with MetaNews.