Gateways Music Festival Announces Performances

Staff reports

Dwandalyn Reece, curator of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Provided photo

Gateways Music Festival has scheduled 10 public events in its fall virtual chamber music festival, Nov. 9-13.

The festival also has panel discussions and talks, a film screening and a five-day residency with Gateways musicians and students in ROCmusic, Rochester’s El Sistema-inspired community-music education program.

Guest artists are:

Anthony McGill, principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic and the 2020 Avery Fisher Prize winner; and

Thapelo Masita, a South African-born cellist and graduate of the Eastman School of Music.

Gateways Music Festival connects and supports professional classical musicians of African descent and uses the power of performance to enlighten and inspire. Founded in 1993 by concert pianist and now-retired Eastman School of Music associate professor Armenta Hummings Dumisani, Gateways brings 125 musicians to Rochester from across the United States and abroad for more than 50 performances at concert halls and community venues. In May 2016, Gateways Music Festival formally associated with the Eastman School of Music.

Many events are free, but all will require registration. Single tickets and Festival passes will be available. More information is at https://ourconcerts.live/gateways-festival.

Here is a summary of the schedule:

Nov. 9

Opening concert: “Celebrating Rochester’s Own” features professional classical musicians of African descent who are based in Rochester. Pre-concert Conversation, 7 p.m. and concert at 7:30p.m.]

Nov. 10

Paul J. Burgett Memorial Lecture Series: Dr. Dwandalyn Reece, curator of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, discusses the museum’s music collection. 3:30 to 5 p.m.



Guest artist recital: Anthony McGill, principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, performs a solo recital. Pre-concert conversation at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11

Paul J. Burgett Memorial Lecture Series: Moderator Garrett McQueen leads a panel of distinguished musicians in a discussion about Black Lives Movement and classical music. 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Guest artist recital: Thapelo Masita, South-African born cellist and Eastman School of Music graduate,performs a solo recital. Pre-concert conversation at 7 p.m., concert 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12

Paul J. Burgett Memorial Lecture Series: Dr. Tammy Kernodle, president of the American Musicological Society and Professor of Music at Ohio University of Miami, talks about music, Black women and the 19 th Amendment. 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Film: “What Happened, Miss Simone?”, a documentary about the life of Nina Simone,a Juilliard-trained pianist with aspirations for a career as a concert pianist. Conversation at 7 p.m., screening at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13

Paul J. Burgett Memorial Lecture Series: New York City’s WQXR radio host Terrance McKnight hosts a conversation about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of musicians. 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Finale concert: Gateways Brass Collective, the New York-based string quartet, “Traveling through Time” and a special ROCmusic performance. Pre-concert conversation at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.