Genesee Valley Park Sports Complex, City Pools and Beaches Open

By staff –

The city of Rochester’s summer swimming season has recently begun at Genesee Valley Park’s (GVP) Olympic-sized outdoor swimming pool, located at 131 Elmwood Ave.

The GVP Sports Complex pool currently features lifeguards, a water slide and a full locker room.

“The City of Rochester has an outstanding summer aquatics program, offering something for everyone to keep cool during the summer heat,” Mayor Lovely Warren said. “We are committed to delivering extremely safe and fun aquatic environments for our youth this summer by hiring 70 seasonal lifeguards to oversee six pools, operating seven splash parks, and opening the Durand Eastman Beach.”

GVP will operate with special hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., from June 17 to June 24, before beginning its summer operating hours on June 25, which will run through Labor Day, Sept. 30.

The pool will offer Adult Lap Swim, Open Swim, and Family Swim sessions.

In addition, pool admission will be $3 for adults; $1 for ages 6 through 17, and youth ages 5 and under will get in free when accompanied by an adult.

Interested individuals may also purchase a season pass for $40.

Free swim lessons begin July 2. Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/swimlessons for additional information, or to register.

Durand Eastman Beach will open June 24, and beginning June 25, the following city pools will also open: Avenue D R-Center, 200 Ave. D; Flint Street R-Center, 271 Flint St.; Wilson Foundation Academy at Madison, 200 Genesee St.; and Clinton Baden Community Center Pool, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

The Adams Street R-Center Pool will be closed for the summer for renovations.

