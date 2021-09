Genetic Risk Scores Can Aid Accurate Diagnosis Of Epilepsy

WASHINGTON — Epilepsy, although considered a relatively common condition, affects nearly 1 percent of individuals across the globe and is often difficult to diagnose in clinical practice. Estimation suggests that up to a quarter of all the cases may be misdiagnosed initially.

Epilepsy is often inherited, and recent research has shown that sufferers have elevated polygenic risk scores (polygenic risk scores) for the condition.

Now, investigators from Finland have proposed that polygenic risk scores could be used to help diagnose epilepsy in those individuals who have had a single seizure and distinguish them from those where the attack has another cause. The results will be presented at the annual conference of the European Society of Human Genetics .

Together with other colleagues at the Institute for Molecular Medicine , University of Helsinki, Finland, Henrike Heyne , MD (now working at the Hasso Plattner Institute , Potsdam, Germany) extracted data on 9660 individuals with epilepsy-related diagnoses from the over 269,000 people included in the FinnGen2 project and looked at their polygenic risk scores as compared to those of healthy controls.

As expected, the individuals with epilepsy had a higher polygenic risk for the condition.

“In FinnGen , we could also investigate the health records of participants who had suffered convulsions where the cause was unclear,” said Heyne.

“Although some of them had later received a specific diagnosis of epilepsy, the majority had not. And we found that the genetic risk for epilepsy was significantly higher in individuals who received a specific epilepsy diagnosis than in those with only one seizure where the case was unclear.”

Participants in the study ranged in age from a few months to over 90. In those under 40, the researchers found that the influence of the genetic factors was more extensive than in older individuals.

This genetic influence was exceptionally high in adolescent myoclonic epilepsy, the type that made up the most significant proportion of cases in the international epilepsy consortium used to identify which genetic variants convey the highest risk to epilepsy.

Although the sample size was relatively small, the results clearly showed the potential for the use of polygenic risk scores in the diagnosis of epilepsy. The researchers hope to see them replicated in further studies with larger sample sizes that are more usual in other common diseases such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

“Genetic risk could serve in future as biomarkers for epilepsy,” said Heyne.

“This could prove to be a very useful addition to existing methods, such as electroencephalograms. Polygenic risk scores are useful in many other diseases, and it is likely that in the future their use may become standard practice, meaning that genetic data could help to make an epilepsy diagnosis immediately after a seizure.”

“Genetic information often tells us whether a person is at increased risk to develop a disorder or not. In this study, the authors have pioneered the use of a genetic risk score to identify people at risk for epilepsy,” said Professor Alexandre Reymond , Chair of the European Society of Human Genetics conference and Director of the Center for Integrative Genomics , University of Lausanne, Switzerland.

“Combining genetic data with other more traditional methods such as electroencephalograms could help identification of epileptic individuals, potentially allowing early treatment. Of note is that about 25 percent of epilepsy patients are under an effective regimen.”

