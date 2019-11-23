George Moses, Janis White Face New Charges in Housing Authority Case

Patti Singer

The former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority and a former RHA employee face another indictment related to alleged fraud.

A federal grand jury returned a second superseding indictment charging George Moses, who was chairman of the board of commissioners of RHA, in 53 counts with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, federal program fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing false tax returns.

The grand jury charged Janis White, who was executive secretary for the director of the RHA and the previous board secretary for the Rochester Housing Charities, in 13 counts with conspiracy, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 before Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

The indictments were announced Nov. 21 by U.S Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

In October 2019, Moses was charged in a 28-count indictment for making false statements to the FBI and wire fraud. Those charges are part of the second superseding indictment. White was recently charged by criminal complaint, and those charges are included in the second superseding indictment.

According to the second superseding indictment, Moses is charged with various schemes to defraud Quad A for Kids and Rochester Housing Charities, assistant U.S. Attorney Richard A. Resnick said in a news release.

Moses was board chair of RHA until 2018, and he was a member of the board of directors of the Rochester Housing Charities (RHC) from March 2015 to 2017. Moses is the executive director of North East Area Development Association (NEAD), a nonprofit neighborhood organization governed by a volunteer board of directors, which worked with city officials and agencies to improve the neighborhood.

Moses is accused of conspiring with Adam McFadden to defraud Quad A for Kids and the Rochester Area Community Foundation. McFadden, former Rochester City Council member, was executive director of Quad A for Kids, which provided after-school and extended-day learning programs at some elementary schools in the City School District. The organization operated as an entity separate from the Rochester City School District and received funding from the Rochester Area Community Foundation Initiatives Inc. McFadden also owned Caesar Development LLC, a limited liability company located in Rochester.

Authorities alleged that in August 2017 and February 2018, McFadden created two false invoices stating that Quad A for Kids owed NEAD $4,000 for purported training and other services NEAD provided on behalf of Quad A for Kids at various city schools. Moses and McFadden fraudulently caused the RACF, on behalf of Quad A for Kids, to pay NEAD $8,000, knowing that services were never provided. McFadden then created two invoices which falsely stated that NEAD owed his company Caesar Development LLC a total of $7,000 for purported consultation services Caesar Development LLC provided to NEAD. Authorities asserted that Caesar Development LLC did not provided the services. McFadden has pleaded guilty in federal court in the Quad A for Kids fraud and awaits sentencing.

Moses also is charged with defrauding the RHC by causing the RHC to overpay the RHC’s executive director’s salary and to make other payments to which the executive director was not entitled. According to the U.S. Attorney, Moses received a portion of those funds. Moses also is charged with causing RHC to overpay a contractor and requiring to contractor to deliver some of that money back to Moses. He also is charged with filing false tax returns for 2015 through 2018.

White and Moses are charged with defrauding the RHC by causing the RHC to pay a company controlled by White for work that was never performed. HJJ Property Development was a business started on March 9, 2018, with an address of 21 Bock Street, Rochester. The business was owned by Margaret Jones and Howard Jones Jr., White’s mother and stepfather, but authorities said White controlled HJJ Property. The scheme to defraud the RHC allegedly involved White, on behalf of HJJ Property, billing the RHC for worked never performed by HJJ Property. White submitted false invoices on behalf of HJJ Property totaling approximately $87,069.

The second superseding indictment also alleges that White attempted to obstruct the government’s investigation. On Dec. 14, 2018, a federal grand jury subpoena was served on HJJ Property, requesting any and all records related to HJJ Property and any work it purportedly performed on behalf of the RHC. On Feb. 7, 2019, HJJ Property provided its response to the subpoena. The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Included in HJJ Property’s response to the subpoena were various altered or fabricated documents produced in response to the subpoena to make it appear that HJJ Property was a legitimate company that had performed services for the RHC.