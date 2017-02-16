Geva Announces Auditions for its Popular Summer Academy

Geva Theatre Center Conservatory Announces Auditions for Popular Summer Academy

February 15, 2017. Rochester, N.Y. – Geva Theatre Center Conservatory, now in its 21st year, announces auditions for its annual Summer Academy, Rochester’s premiere professional young actor training program. Auditions are open to area students, ages 12 – 18, of all levels of experience. This year’s Academy will run July 10 – August 12, 2017 and the focus of the summer will be Musical Theatre. Students selected for admittance to the program will take classes in acting, movement/dance, monologues, expansions, voice and diction, song prep and rehearsal/production. Master classes, led by industry professionals, will be held throughout the five weeks.

Auditions will be held by appointment only on

Thursday, March 16 from 4-6pm, at School of the Arts

Friday, March 17 from 4-6pm, at Geva Theatre Center

Saturday, March 18 from 10am-6pm, at Geva Theatre Center

Sunday, March 19 from 12-4pm, at Geva Theatre Center

Students may audition at any location. Enrollment is limited to thirty students, thereby assuring that each student will receive highly personalized training specifically geared to their experience level. Students from previous Academies are welcome to audition for this summer’s program.

Tuition for the program is $1,250. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available.

To schedule an audition appointment, phone (585) 420-2035. We will start accepting calls to request an audition slot on Monday, February 20th. Students should be prepared with a 1-minute monologue from a play (memorized), 32 bars of a song (with sheet music for the accompanist), 2 copies of their resume, a headshot or recent photo, and a list of possible conflicts (if any). An interview will follow. Each audition appointment lasts about 10 minutes.