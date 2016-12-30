Ghana Picks New Leader Who Promises Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – In a surprise upset for incumbent President John Dramani Mahama, voters turned out strongly for opposition candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, whose campaign for the presidency gave hope to thousands of jobless Ghanaians.

Mr. Akufo-Addo earned 54% of the vote, while Mr Mahama took 44 percent. It was the first time in Ghana that an opposition candidate defeated an incumbent President at the ballot box.

“There must be jobs in our country,” Mr. Akufo-Addo declared. “That means big investments in viable industries and boosting our agriculture productivity,” adding that he was also committed to delivering on a pledge, made five years ago, to ensure that all Ghanaians would have access to free secondary education.

