Gilda’s Club of Rochester Is Now “Cancer Support Community Rochester”

By Carol Elizabeth Owens

carolelizabeth@minorityreporter.net

Cancer Support Community Rochester sign. Photo from the CSCR website.

The former Gilda’s Club of Rochester has taken on a new name— Cancer Support Community Rochester (CSCR). This name change summarizes what the organization does: providing support, free of charge, to people with all types of cancer as well as their families and friends.

CSCR offers an essential complement to medical care, provides support groups, healthy lifestyle programs, workshops, and educational and social programs for members of the Greater Rochester community who are dealing with the multifaceted impact(s) of cancer diagnosis and treatment on patients, families and friends. CSCR’s programs are offered virtually and in person.

Along with announcing its new name, the organization also unveiled a new website at cscrochester.org and a new logo, as well as a new sign at its offices located at 255 Alexander Street in Rochester.

“This is an exciting day for our organization, as we change our name to reflect our understanding that community is stronger than cancer,” said Melinda Merante, CSCR’s Chief Executive Officer. “While our name is changing, our mission stays the same. We remain dedicated to ensuring that no one faces cancer alone and that anyone affected by any type of cancer can receive non-medical, emotional and social support, at no cost.”

CSCR was named Gilda’s Club Rochester in 2000; prior to that time, it was simply known as Cancer Action. The organization has served the Greater Rochester community since 1959.

For more information about Cancer Support Community Rochester, call (585) 423-9700, or email them directly at info@cscrochester.org.