Girl Scouts of Western New York Kicks Off 2023 Cookie Season

Girl Scouts in Western New York are now selling the exclusively online, berry-blasted Raspberry Rally™ cookie alongside the iconic cookie lineup, powering amazing experiences outdoors, STEM and beyond.

By Staff

Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world and they want to make the world a little better with cookies.

It is Girl Scout cookie time and you can now order yours online, to be purchased and shipped nationwide in the United States!

The organization has kicked off their 2023 Girl Scout Cookie program for Girl Scouts and their troops to begin rallying the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

The GSWNY Cookie season began December 10 and runs through April 2, 2023.

This year, the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic favorites like Thin Mints®, Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties® Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Toast-Yays and Trefoils (previously named Shortbread).

The cookie varieties are all $6.00 per package and 100% of all proceeds stay local within Girl Scouts of Western NY.

The cookies sold continue to support the Girl Scout mission to support girls and volunteers, providing a 50% subsidy for online direct shipping to your home for every nine packages of cookies.

To buy Girl Scout Cookies this year:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how you can purchase cookies.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Visit https://bit.ly/3E7ViYa for Terms and Conditions. Visit https://bit.ly/3Fajz0V for the SMS Privacy Policy.

Beginning February 17th, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.gswny.org/findcookies to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to local organizations. Once cookies arrive in March, visit the Cookie Finder www.gswny.org/findcookies to view cookie booths within your communities.

If you do not know a Girl Scout click the link https://www.gswny.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html to be directed to a local Girl Scout.

GSWNY, hopes that everyone, support local Girl Scout troops by purchasing favorite cookie varieties and trying the new Raspberry Rally, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as the beloved Thin Mints cookies.

The Raspberry Rally’s will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.



The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level.

From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking and confident decision making.

This latest approach to sell cookies online, will help to guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year.

So, ask a Girl Scout, how they are selling cookies via their online store front for direct shipment or local delivery!

To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.