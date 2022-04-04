Girls Flag Football Opportunities Now at RCSD

Staff report
Female students in the Rochester City School District (RCSD) will now have the opportunity to play flag football.
As of the beginning of April, James Monroe Upper School and Edison Career and Technology School have added girls flag football as part of a pilot program with the New York State High School Athletic Association (NYSHSAA).
Female athletes in grades 9 – 12 from schools across the District will be able to join one of the two girls flag football teams being formed.
This program was created in partnership with the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants and the New York Jets, as they will provide funding support to the 48 member schools across six sections of New York State.
RCSD will play other teams from Section V. Practice began the first week of April, with games taking place toward the end of the month.
It also includes Section V schools in surrounding areas, Destiny Christian School , Rochester Academy Charter School, Eastridge High School, Irondequoit High School and Spencerport High School.
Teams will play six to eight games this spring with a season running until the end of May. Students from the two RSCD teams will play other teams from Section V. Actual games will be 7-on-7 and played on a regulation size field, with rules established by the NYSPHSAA and the NFL. In addition to donations made by the Bills, Giants, and Jets, Nike has donated $100,000 dollars, which will be used to pay for uniforms and other equipment.
Girls flag football will be a pilot program in the spring of 2022 with the hope of gaining NYSPHSAA’s “emerging sport” status the following year, when four sections have at least four or more teams in that sport.
For more information, visit https://www.rcsdk12.org.