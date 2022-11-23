Give Thanks For Good Health By Donating Blood, Platelets

Help patients relying on blood transfusions throughout the holidays

In the Community: From the American Red Cross Greater Rochester Chapter Photo from https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/blood-types/diversity/african-american-blood-donors.html.

As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.

Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15

Monroe

Rochester

12/1/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/1/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Institute of Technology Student, 1 Lomb Memorial Drive

12/2/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Episcopal SeniorLife Back Resident Dining Hall, 505 Mount Hope Ave

12/3/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road

12/6/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/6/2022: 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greece Arcadia High School, 120 Island Cottage Road

12/7/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rochester Police Locust Club, Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave

12/8/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/8/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Heroes Brewing Company, 543 Atlantic Ave

12/9/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Rd

12/10/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brighton High School, 1150 South Winton Road

12/13/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave

12/13/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/14/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave

12/15/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/17/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 1400 Westfall Road

12/19/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ridge Culver Fire Department, 2960 Culver Rd

12/19/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/20/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/22/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

12/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive

12/23/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

Greece

12/1/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/5/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/8/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

12/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Greece Blood Donation Center, 2590 W Ridge Rd

West Henrietta

12/1/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/5/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/8/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

12/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henrietta Blood Donation Center, 825 John Street

For more information about donating blood or donation locations in Ontario, Wayne and Livingston, as well as additional locations in Monroe county counties, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/new-york/western-new-york.html.

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass®. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify Your Impact − Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact 585-241-4400, RecruitWNY@redcross.org, or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.