Got Teenagers looking for Summer Jobs? Summer Youth Employment Program Applications Open Now!

If you know of youth looking for a great summer work opportunity, now is the time to apply!

The City of Rochester, Monroe County and RochesterWorks have teamed up to give jobs to our youth.

They are inviting youth ages 14 through 20 to apply for the City’s Summer of Opportunity Program (SOOP) and RochesterWorks! Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

“Rochester’s youth employment initiatives are a critical element to ensuring the healthy development of our young people,” said Mayor-elect Malik Evans.

“When we provide them with the skills and tools they need to succeed in the workplace, we can keep our children off the streets, instill discipline and independence and provide opportunities for career growth and financial competence.”

SOOP/SYEP is a summer employment placement and training program designed to connect high school youth with local employment opportunities and expose participants to the basic skills necessary for career success, as stated on the city of Rochester website.

Applications for the program opened up on February 1 and the deadline is March 25, 2022. Youth must live in the City of Rochester or Monroe County and currently enrolled in middle school, high school, or actively pursuing their high school equivalency diploma.

Interested youth may apply online at https://www.rocsummeryouth.com.

The summer work programs include 6-8 weeks of paid employment opportunities for youth. The program participants will also have the opportunity to learn essential skills, prepare them for the workforce as well as enhance skills to be more successful in school.

“Here in Rochester and throughout Monroe County, we are fortunate to have a tremendous asset in our summer youth employment programs,” said Dave Seeley, Executive Director of RochesterWorks!

“On behalf of Monroe County, RochesterWorks! has long been proud to partner with the City to provide this valuable opportunity for our youth.”

For the summer of 2021, approximately 2,200 applications were accepted. Of these applications, only 443 youth were hired to fill the open positions available, according to RochesterWorks website. Past participating employers have included the City of Rochester, community based organizations, colleges and local businesses. The youth have had employment opportunities in healthcare, city’s RCenters, community and advocacy field and much more.

Selection for the SOOP and SYEP programs is competitive and not every applicant is guaranteed a job. It is important for youth that are applying to remember that they are not placed based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Important 2022 dates for those who hope to participate in the summer employment programs include:

Applications Open: Tuesday, February 1

Deadline for Application Submissions: March 25

Parent Orientations: Optional – Live webinar on January 26

Deadline for Youth to Submit Documentation: Thursday, March 31

Program Provider Fair (Eligible Youth Only): Virtual, May 2022

First Day of Work: Tuesday, July 5

Last Day of Work: Friday, August 12

“We hope 2022 is one of our strongest years ever, as we work to provide valuable work experience and pathways to economic opportunity for teens across our area,” said Seeley.

For more information, contact the Summer Youth Hotline at (585) 428-6366 or email SOOP@cityofrochester.gov.