Gov. Cuomo Activates State Emergency Management to Combat Complex Winter Storm

By Staff –

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the State Emergency Operations Center is being activated with State Emergency Management as a complex storm system will impact the state Thursday through Friday evening, bringing strong winds, and heavy snow and rain.

The governor has deployed Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to Buffalo, while director of state operations Cathy Calhoun and other senior administration officials will be deployed to Regional Emergency Operations Centers in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica, Binghamton, Albany, Westchester County, New York City and Long Island.

The storm will begin as rain Thursday evening, and transition to snow from west to east across the state on Friday.

In New York City and Long Island, the forecast calls for rain accompanied by strong winds, which will likely lead to coastal flooding in low lying areas, and could cause tree damage and power outages.

The Friday morning and evening commutes in areas receiving snow will be slow and hazardous due to wintery conditions and low visibility, the state said.

“As the saying goes, March is coming in like a lion, and we are preparing for heavy snow, rain, and flooding across New York this weekend,” Gov. Cuomo stated. “As we are preparing for whatever Mother Nature throws our way, I am asking for everyone to listen to weather forecasts in your community, and take the necessary precautions to prepare for conditions.”

The governor’s office has also released the following tips for safe winter driving:

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly-colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

Keep your gas tank full to prevent gasoline freeze-up.

If you have a cell phone or two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

Make sure someone knows your travel plans.

Visit https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/ny.php?x=1 to view the most current list of active weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.