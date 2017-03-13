Gov. Cuomo Activates State Emergency Operations Center In Preparation for Winter Storm

By Staff –

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to prepare and respond to the Nor’easter that is expected to reach New York state late Monday night.

According to officials, agencies have already pre-positioned personnel, assets, and state stockpile resources – including sandbags, generators and pumps – to areas of the state where the storm will be at its strongest.

With the snow storm approaching, Gov. Cuomo has also urged commuters to drive with caution for the Tuesday morning and afternoon commutes, and to avoid unnecessary travel.

Motorists, especially tractor trailers, should be prepared for road closures across the state, the governor said.

“In preparation for blizzard-like conditions, I will be activating the State Emergency Operations Center, and have directed state agencies to continue proactively preparing communities and roadways for this major storm,” Cuomo stated. “We remain in constant contact with local officials in every region, as New York prepares to aggressively clear roads, provide personnel and storm equipment as needed, and offer immediate assistance to communities across the state. I strongly urge everyone to limit unnecessary travel on Tuesday, and if you must ‎drive, please plan ahead, be careful, and stay safe.”

Snow is expected to cover Upstate New York, where 12 to 16 inches of snow is anticipated in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and Central New York regions with higher totals in higher elevations likely. The heaviest snow accumulations are expected south and east of the of the Capital Region where 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected from late Monday night through late Tuesday night. Peak snowfall will be Tuesday, and snow may linger in the higher elevations into Wednesday.

Visit https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-activates-state-emergency-operations-center-starting-monday-evening for additional information and resources regarding the storm.

