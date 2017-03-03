Gov. Cuomo Launches Investigation Into Vandalism at Jewish Cemetery in Rochester

By Staff

Following a recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes across New York state including the vandalism of a Jewish cemetery in Rochester, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for special task force of state police to investigate the crimes.

“A number of headstones were recently vandalized and toppled over at Waad Hakolel Cemetery in Rochester,” Gov. Cuomo stated. “Given the wave of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers, and disturbing vandalism at Jewish cemeteries nationwide, I am directing the state police to immediately launch a full investigation into this matter. New York has zero tolerance for bias, or discrimination of any kind, and we will always stand united in the face of anti-Semitism and divisiveness. It is repugnant to everything we believe as New Yorkers, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring to justice those responsible for these cowardly attacks on the values we hold dear.”

Several advocacy groups, including the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA and the local chapter of 1199 SEIU, have also released statements condemning anti-Semitism in Rochester.

“This rise in anti-Semitic language and behavior is very concerning. Members from our Rochester chapter are in route to assist in any way,” Dr. Nasim Rehmatullah, national vice president for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, stated. “We call on all Americans to stand united against this hatred and extremism.”

In addition, “The healthcare workers of 1199SEIU are appalled and outraged by the current surge of anti-Semitic threats to, and attacks on, Jewish synagogues, cemeteries and community centers,” George Gresham, President of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said. “Together with other attacks on Muslims, Latinos, immigrants, African-Americans and members of the LGBTQ community, we are deeply concerned that a wave of hatred has been unleashed across our country.”

Visit https://youtu.be/x75D719eoZA to view Gov. Cuomo's full remarks regarding the recent acts of anti-Semitism

