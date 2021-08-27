Grasie Mercedes Joins Cast Of ‘Grand Crew’ As Series Regular

NBC has added Grasie Mercedes to its upcoming comedy series “Grand Crew.”

“Grand Crew” is centered around a group of young professionals trying to navigate life and love in Los Angeles — always finding time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack their experiences.

Mercedes plays Fay, a recently divorced transplant to Los Angeles, who becomes fast friends with the regulars at Eastside Cru.

Dominican-American and Afro-Latina, she was born in New York City and now lives in Los Angeles. Her acting career includes appearances on various TV shows, including “9-1-1” (Fox), “Good Trouble” (Freeform), “The Affair” (HBO) and “Criminal Minds” (CBS).

For “Grand Crew,” she joins the previously announced cast members Nicole Byer (“Tuca & Bertie”), Justin Cunningham (“When They See Us”), Aaron Jennings (“Stumptown”), Echo Kellum (“Arrow”) and Carl Tart (“Kenan”).

Phil Augusta Jackson (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) will be writing and executive producing along with Dan Goor, one of the creators of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Mo Marable will direct and co-executive produce the pilot.

Mercedes began her show business career behind the camera — as a producer at “MTV Networks.”

She made her directorial debut with “Egg Day,” a comedy short screened at the LA Shorts International Film Festival and the Atlanta Film Festival. Her most recent short film, “Just the Two of Us,” recently entered the festival circuit.

As a writer, she recently collaborated on the first season of NBC’s “Perfect Harmony.”

Mercedes’ personal life often serves as a source of inspiration for her creative endeavors. Such is the case with “My White Boyfriend,” a web comedy series she co-authors and co-directs. “My White Boyfriend” explores the experience of interracial dating.

To keep busy during the pandemic, she wrote and executive produced the podcast “Not (Blank) Enough,” in which she hosted candid conversations with her guests about insecurities and triumphs related to feelings of “not-enoughness.” The podcast’s second season was released in June.

“Grand Crew” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Grasie Mercedes Joins Cast Of ‘Grand Crew’ As Series Regular” was first published in LatinHeat Entertainment.

Edited by Gabriela Alejandra Olmos and Fern Siegel