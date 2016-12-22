Search
Thursday 22 December 2016
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Greater Rochester International Airport Offers Holiday Travel Tips

Dec 22, 2016Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Greater Rochester International Airport Offers Holiday Travel Tips

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff

 

airportThe Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) has announced passengers should plan to arrive at the terminal early this holiday season, and offered the following travel tips:

  • Arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes ahead of the scheduled departure time, especially those with early morning flights between 4:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., when 17 flights depart ROC.
  • Have a parking plan. ROC offers many on-site parking options. Visit rocairport.com, and use the parking calculator tool for budgeting.
  • Contact the airline prior to travel to check flight information, and verify baggage restrictions.
  • Have your government-issued photo ID and boarding pass ready.
  • Consolidate and minimize luggage, when possible.

Visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website at www.tsa.gov for a complete list of permitted and prohibited items in carry-on and checked luggage, as well as information on how to pack holiday gifts.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page. 

Previous PostWhy Trump's Cabinet is So Dangerous

Related articles