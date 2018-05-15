Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce Inducts Students into “Youth Hall of Fame”

By Staff –

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce has inducted 13 students into “The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce Youth Hall of Fame” recently, during a ceremony at The Greece Ridge Mall.

“This is one of the most meaningful and moving events the Chamber holds on each year,” Greece Regional Chamber president and CEO Sarah Lentini stated. “It is the result of tremendous community collaboration, and support for our young people, whom we believe should be acknowledged far more often for their exemplary achievements. The students being inducted this year are a testament to hard work, excellence and generosity of spirit. We are exceedingly proud of them.”

Here is the list of 2018 inductees:

Charles Cannioto,Greece Arcadia High School;

James DiMora, Greece Athena High School;

Jacob DiMora, Greece Athena High School;

Jackson DiPalma, Hilton High School;

Emma Doyle, Greece Athena High School;

Lindsey Graham, Greece Odyssey;

William Green, Jr., Greece Olympia High School;

Spencer Johnson, Greece Olympia High School;

Aryanna Lawson, Greece Olympia High School;

Joshua McCleary, Greece Olympia High School;

Jeffrey Semple, Greece Olympia High School;

Virginia Van Enckevort, Greece Arcadia High School;

and Aidan White, Aquinas Institute.

The following local officials and business representatives were also on hand to congratulate the students: Greece Regional Chamber board chair Russ Herman; presenting sponsor Ralph DeStephano, of Buckman’s Enterprises; Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich; New York State Senator Joe Robach; New York State Assemblyman Peter Lawrence; Deputy County Executive Tom Van Strydonck; Greece Central Schools Superintendent Kathy Graupman; Hilton Central School Superintendent Casey Kosiorek; and Youth Hall of Fame committee chair Rhonda Ball, of The Summit Federal Credit Union.

“The Youth Hall of Fame, now in its 28th year, is an initiative of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce with support from regional businesses, schools, and government,” the chamber said in a statement. “Inductees are chosen annually by the Chamber’s Youth Hall of Fame Committee, currently chaired by Rhonda Ball of The Summit Federal Credit Union, and comprised of Greece Regional Chamber business members, all of whom serve as volunteers. The committee reviews nominations of area 11th and 12th grade students who have shown leadership and community spirit through exceptional personal, volunteer, scholastic, and workforce achievement.”

Candidates for the award are nominated by high school teachers, counselors and administrators, area businesses, community youth agencies, service organizations, or area residents.

Each applicant must also attend a Greece-area public, private, or parochial school and demonstrate how he or she is an exceptional volunteer or employee; has served the community or peers; has coped with a life challenge; or has overcome personal tragedy.

Visit https://greecechamber.org/greece-chamber-of-commerce-events/2018-youth-hall-of-fame for additional information regarding the event.

