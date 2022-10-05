Greenlight Networks Announces 100,000 Homes Now have Access to Fiber Internet 

In the Community: From Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks (“Greenlight”), the leading fiber to the home provider in New York State, announced that it has reached a major connectivity milestone as the company has successfully extended its network statewide to reach more than 100,000 households with its broadband Internet.

Greenlight’s sought-after fiber network is now available across 21 municipalities. The company expects to service another nearly 30,000 households by the year-end.

Greenlight currently serves customers in neighborhoods throughout Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton, and the Capitol Region. Since launching in 2011, Greenlight has created nearly 200 jobs and employed hundreds of local contractors across New York State to help construct the fiber optic network.

The company has more than doubled its investment in communities across the state in the last year alone; rising from $60M in 2011 to $126M in 2022. With the new investment from Oak Hill Capital, Greenlight plans to further accelerate its fiber build outs to expand within its existing service areas and new communities.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the community’s growing support and for the municipalities, who recognized how critical high-speed Internet is for their residents’ livelihood and lifestyle needs. In many ways, this is a great milestone for both our company and our customers alike,” said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Greenlight. “It is because of our loyal advocates that we have been able to expand our fiber network across Upstate New York. We have had such an overwhelming customer response and we have no plans of slowing down. We’re effectively revolutionizing how customers connect and use the Internet.”

Community investment has been a major driver for the company’s expansion plans, especially as the company was founded on the belief that people want a choice for faster Internet at affordable prices. Greenlight made headlines when it permanently increased its upload speeds to match its download speeds (also known as synchronous speeds) at no additional charge for residential customers.

The company had first provided this complimentary upload speed increase to its existing customers in 2020 to assist with virtual learning and working through the pandemic, during which Greenlight saw a 30% increase in network usage. Now a permanent upgrade, Greenlight’s high-speed Internet packages start at 500 Mpbs download and 500 Mpbs upload speeds for the same $50 a month it has charged since it started in 2011.

Fiber internet is known to provide the best possible online experience and supports simultaneous high-speed connections across multiple devices. Compared to cable Internet, Greenlight’s Internet speeds are 2.5 times faster download and 50 times faster upload at a fraction of the cost. Greenlight’s other differentiator is that there are no contracts, taxes, or hidden fees with its fiber services.

“Today, we are seeing more customers streaming, managing multiple devices, and looking to completely ‘cut the cord’ from cable TV. Over the coming months, we will further expand our coverage into new areas to better serve the needs of New Yorkers across the state,” said Murphy. “We’re investing in these communities, building infrastructure, and creating employment opportunities. We are fully committed to keeping this momentum going.”

A map of all current Greenlight service locations as well as areas currently under construction and planned expansion areas for 2022-2023 can be found on Greenlight’s website. Greenlight’s model embraces neighbors doing outreach, raising awareness, and helping with advance signups of customers.

