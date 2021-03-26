Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise Held Under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command

WASHINGTON, USA — The video of American, Belgian, French, and Japanese naval forces participating in the Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise 2021 was shared on March 19.

The video with the multilateral maritime exercise was conducted in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, Asia.

As per the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, this exercise provides a unique opportunity for participating forces enhancing mutual interoperability and capabilities in maritime security, anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare anti-submarine warfare operations.

“By cooperatively training together, exercises like this allow participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce,” wrote the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in a press statement.