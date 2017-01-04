Group to Announce Nominees for “5th Annual ROC Awards 2017”

By Staff

The “5th Annual ROC Awards 2017” will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Kodak Theater for the Performing Arts, following a “ROC Awards Nomination Party” that will take place Jan. 8.

ROC Awards founder Yolanda Smilez plans to announce this year’s nominees during the free event, which the group will hold from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Ave.

The nominees were chosen in an online vote by the public last month.

“This year we are proud of the diverse candidates that have been nominated for the ROC Awards,” Smilez stated. “We received over 1500 nominations at rocawards.com, and are excited to reveal the names this weekend.”

Smilez said the purpose of the show is to highlight local residents for their contributions in the areas of entertainment, theater, visual arts, fashion design, and community involvement.

Community members will have an opportunity to vote for the winners online, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 4, and the winners will be announced throughout the show and pre-show.

The ROC Awards will also present special honors to Glenn Jeter, the owner of McDonald’s on Upper Falls Blvd.; Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox Corp.; and former All Day Sunday store owners Ruby and Gene Lockhart during February’s show.

The cost will be $30 for general admission, and $55 for VIP admission, prior to Feb. 1.

Tickets are available at Belle Cheveux, 442 Genesee St.; Xquisite Boutique, 171 Monroe Ave.; and online, at www.kodakcenter.org.

Visit http://www.rocawards.com/ for additional information regarding the show.