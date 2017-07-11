Group to Hold Educational Programs to Discuss Exhibit Featuring Controversial Image

By Staff –

The Take It Down Planning Committee, a group of community activists who demanded the county remove a racist image from the Dentzel Carousel at Ontario Beach last year, has announced the committee, in partnership with the city and the Rochester Museum and Science Center, will host educational programs to discuss the controversial image that has now been turned into an RMSC exhibit.

The museum began displaying the 112-year-old carousel image as an ongoing educational exhibit earlier this year, and RMSC will next display the image at the FIGHT Village Community Center, 186 Ward St., through Aug. 31.

The committee’s corresponding programs will take place at the community center on Thursday, July 13 and Sunday, July 16, from 7 p.m. to 9.pm, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., respectively.

“These community-wide programs for all ages will include an opportunity to view the exhibit, discuss racism today, and dialogue about actions we can take in Rochester to work toward social justice for all,” the group said in a statement.

Visit www.rmsc.org/carousel for additional information regarding the exhibit, or contact The Take It Down Planning Committee at TIDPC@googlegroups.com, for additional information regarding the events.

