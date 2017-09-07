Group to Host Opening for Latest Exhibit Featuring Controversial Carousel Image

By Staff –

The Take It Down Planning Committee, in partnership with the city of Rochester and the Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC), will host the community opening of the latest Dentzel Menagerie Carousel panel exhibit, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 8, at the First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 S. Winton Rd.

Earlier this year, the groups partnered to unveil the “Take it Down! Organizing Against Racism Exhibit,” in which a controversial image that was removed from the Ontario Beach Dentzel Carousel last year is displayed in an ongoing educational exhibit at various locations throughout the city.

“This opening is the third community reception in a series of regularly scheduled programs dedicated to impacting racism in concrete, measurable ways,” the groups said in a statement. “These programs provide the community an opportunity to give feedback on the exhibit, and direct the course of future programming.”

Viewing the exhibit is free and open to the public, Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 6 through Oct. 23, in the church’s Williams Gallery.

Educational sessions will also be open to the public on three upcoming Thursdays, Sept.14, Sept. 28, and Oct.19, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Interested individuals may visit www.rmsc.org/carousel for program dates, times, and other details, including sign-up for organizations interested in partnering in the educational process, the groups said.

