Search
Wednesday 28 February 2018
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Groups Meet to Discuss Reforming County’s Incarceration System

Feb 28, 2018Hot News, Local News, Top StoriesComments Off on Groups Meet to Discuss Reforming County’s Incarceration System

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

freeny_townhall1Representatives from Metro Justice, Enough Is Enough, and Facing Race and Embracing Equity met recently to discuss reforming Monroe County’s incarceration system, as part of the statewide “#FREEnewyork Town Hall Tour.”

“The crisis of mass incarceration demands real and immediate solutions,” the organizations said in a statement.

Consequently, the coalition has proposed legislative reform that would include the following measurable outcomes:

  • Reducing racial and socioeconomic disparities in the criminal justice system;
  • Increasing the efficiency of court proceedings;
  • Creating the opportunity for earlier resolutions in cases;
  • and saving taxpayer dollars that are currently spent on pre-trial detention.

Visit https://vimeo.com/257957204, or https://vimeo.com/257958750 to view video from the meeting, or click on the images below.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

 

 

 

Previous PostMonroe County, MCC to Host New "Inspire Monroe" Interactive Career Fair

Related articles