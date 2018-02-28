Groups Meet to Discuss Reforming County’s Incarceration System

By Staff –

Representatives from Metro Justice, Enough Is Enough, and Facing Race and Embracing Equity met recently to discuss reforming Monroe County’s incarceration system, as part of the statewide “#FREEnewyork Town Hall Tour.”

“The crisis of mass incarceration demands real and immediate solutions,” the organizations said in a statement.

Consequently, the coalition has proposed legislative reform that would include the following measurable outcomes:

Reducing racial and socioeconomic disparities in the criminal justice system;

Increasing the efficiency of court proceedings;

Creating the opportunity for earlier resolutions in cases;

and saving taxpayer dollars that are currently spent on pre-trial detention.

