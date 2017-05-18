Groups Seeking Host Families for Iraqi Student Program

By Staff –

Rochester Global Connections (RGC) has partnered with Allendale Columbia School to host the Iraqi Young Leaders Exchange Program (IYLEP), in which Iraqi students will learn leadership skills while living with host families from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.

The groups are currently seeking families to host one or two Iraqi high school students, while they explore the themes of leadership, development, civic rights responsibilities, respect for diversity, and community engagement during the two-week program.

Twenty-four students will participate in hands-on activities, site visits, service learning, and workshops at Allendale Columbia.

Some of the workshops will be facilitated by M.K. Gandhi Institute, Teen Empowerment, and the National Coalition Building Institute. Site visits will include a tour of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, religious institutions, and the Seneca Art and Culture Center at Ganondagan.

Guest speakers and presenters will include Youth Voice One Vision, Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley, and Center for Disability.

According to RGC, the overall goal of the initiative is to prepare students to become global leaders, and to develop skills and tools to address community or social issues.

The students will be expected to implement a program or project to meet the needs in their local community when they return home, and local students will have the opportunity to obtain accreditation from Allendale Columbia’s Center for Global Engagement.

IYLEP has been funded by a state grant.

Visit http://www.rochesterglobalconnections.org/ for additional information regarding the program.

