Groups to Hold “March for Racial and Economic Justice”

By Staff –

The Rochester Coalition of Black Trade Unionists and Metro Justice NY will hold a “March for Racial and Economic Justice,” on April 4, which is the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the groups stated.

The groups will gather at 4:30 p.m., outside Wilson Foundation Academy, at 200 Genesee St., for a march through the Southwest Neighborhood that will be followed by a town hall meeting inside Wilson, to discuss the intersections of the two organizations’ movements.

“White supremacy and corporate greed have always been linked in America, and our parallel movements for economic and racial justice are committed to dismantling these twin forces of oppression,” the groups said in a press release. “That’s why, in the spirit of Dr. King, the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Metro Justice, and other allies are standing up together and fighting back against racism, and demanding an end to poverty wages.”

Interested individuals may contact Colin O’Malley, at colin@metrojustice.org, or Zola Brown, at zolabbrown@gmail.com, for additional information regarding the event.

