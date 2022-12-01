‘HAMILTON’ at RBTL’S Auditorium Theatre Helps to Boost Local Economy

Rochester Community Benefits from Broadway Tour’s Return

In the Community: Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/RBTLAud/photos

The return of HAMILTON at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre concluded its two-week Rochester engagement on Sunday, November 13. The show played to more than 38,000 patrons over 16 performances. Patrons, plus the cast and crew of HAMILTON, all provided a substantial economic boost to the Rochester community.

“Our audiences were clearly thrilled on a nightly basis to be sitting and reveling in the HAMILTON experience, which is really like no other,” said RBTL Executive Vice President, Linda Glosser. “There’s a special intense ‘buzz’ in the theatre for this show at every single performance. We feel very fortunate to witness that kind of happy excitement.”

Based on statistical analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, the local economic impact of HAMILTON in Rochester can be estimated in excess of $14 million. In a time where many businesses are still recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic, this economic boom touched area hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, parking lots, retailers, union workers, vehicle rental companies and more.

“Having just finished a remarkable two week run, it is impossible to overstate the positive impact

HAMILTON provides in communities where it plays, and to the people who see it,” said RBTL Presenter Albert Nocciolino. “We’re thrilled to have been able to bring it back to Rochester this season, and are thankful to the tour for providing such a magnificent experience for our audiences.”

Due to the extended run, over 1,300 room nights were filled in local hotels and more than 5,300 hours

were logged for local union employees. At RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre, concessions sold over 224 dozen cookies and the “Gold Star” t-shirts were the best seller at the merchandise booth.

“We have been looking forward to HAMILTON’S return to Rochester since the show was first announced,” said Aaron Metras, co-owner of Salena’s Mexican Restaurant. “We knew HAMILTON’S

two-week run would mean capacity crowds for every show and it did not disappoint. Our business

increased over 20% during the two-week run. The best part is everyone was in a great mood, because

they were either about to see or had just seen the show! We truly appreciate having the RBTL in our

Neighborhood!”

Additionally, six area schools participated in RBTL’s arts education program, A.R.T.S. Partners. As a result, 940 local students, parents and teachers attended performances of HAMILTON. A.R.T.S. Partners is a local program that allowed teachers to integrate the arts into their classroom lessons, with RBTL’s original curriculum surrounding the themes from HAMILTON.

“Experiencing Broadway through our partnership with RBTL affords our students both access and equity,” said Moniek Silas-Lee, principal at Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School No. 19. “The integration experience provided by RBTL sparks curiosity in the classroom and a genuine interest in theatre arts. In short, integrating the arts into education and providing these experiences are critical to the success of our students both academically and personally.”

RBTL is looking forward to continuing the 2022-2023 M&T Bank Broadway Season with Come From

Away, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Aladdin, SIX and To Kill A Mockingbird. 6-show Season Ticket Packages

are still available for a limited time at rbtl.org or by calling 585-222-5000.

