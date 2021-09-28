‘Hamilton,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Secure Emmys For Latin Talent

By Cesar Arredondo

“Hamilton” and “The Queen’s Gambit” won awards at the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognizes achievements in television.

The Netflix dramatic “The Queen’s Gambit” series starring Anya Taylor-Joy won Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series. It competed in six categories, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Taylor-Joy. However, the Argentinian-American actress lost to Kate Winslet for her role as Mare Sheehan on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”

Disney+’s “Hamilton,” created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, won for Outstanding Variety Special in the pre-recorded category.

Miranda was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie but lost to Ewan McGregor, who played fashion designer Roy Halston on Netflix’s “Halston.”

Disney+’s “Hamilton” is the live recording of the acclaimed Broadway musical of the same title, which tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers. Captured live from the Richard Rodgers Theater, the movie features the original theater cast. “Hamilton” had a total of nine Emmy nominations.

One of the few nominated Latinos actors was MJ Rodríguez, who vied for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca Evangelista on FX’s “Pose.” She lost to Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s “The Crown.” Still, Rodriguez made history as the first transgender person nominated for an Emmy Award in a major acting category.

“The Mandalorian,” a Disney+ sci-fi series starring Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal, received five Emmy nominations but lost in all of them. The series is part of the “Star Wars” franchise.

Earlier in the month, another Latina won a different kind of Emmy, the Creative Arts Emmy, which honors technical and other achievements in television. Jessica Hernández won for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” She shared the award with Daysha Broadway and Stephanie Filo.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Winners

Best Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Drama: “The Crown”

Best Comedy: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: “Hamilton”

Outstanding Variety Special, Live: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020.”

Best Actor, Drama: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Actress, Drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Directing for a Limited Series: Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Reality Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Directing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”

Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Supporting Actor, Drama: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Supporting Actress, Drama: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Directing for a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”

Writing for a Drama Series: Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Directing for a Variety Special: Bo Burnham, “Inside”

Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actress, Comedy: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actor, Comedy: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actress, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Guest Actor, Drama: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.”

