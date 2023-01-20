Harlem Globetrotters Host the ‘Great Assist’ Community Series in Rochester

Players ‘Hops’ Pearce, ‘Hot Rod’ De La Rosa and ‘Speedy’ Artis will visit Rochester-based non-profit Villa of Hope to surprise community members and recipients of the Harlem Globetrotters ‘Great Assist’ award.

Photo from https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating leaders in youth sports and organizations throughout local communities across the U.S., who pursue possibilities of greatness by exemplifying Leadership, Sportsmanship and Commitment.

The celebration happens this Friday, January 20 at 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. at Villa of Hope, located at 3300 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, New York 14616.

The event will feature Harlem Globetrotters Players:, Joey ‘Hot Rod’ De La Rosa, Maxwell ‘Hops’ Pearce and Darnell ‘Speedy’ Artis.

The players will visit Villa of Hope School to spend time with youth and award one special individual with the “great assist”. The award and community series are an extension of the organization’s Goodwill Ambassadorship and is in tribute to the rich cultural history that weaves through the Globetrotters’ story.

Players actively support community programs throughout the year in cities across the country and abroad. Children seeing them in action will find themselves sharing space with real-life superheroes, whose honor and conviction match their skills both on and off the court.

Emphasizing social involvement, wellness of mind, body, and spirit, and the power of laughter, the Globetrotters are giving a new generation of fans the gift of smiles on their faces and hope in their hearts.

Following the award presentation, students will receive a meal from Globetrotters’ tour sponsor, Jersey Mike’s Subs, before joining the team on the court for ball handling skills, trick shots and the famous magic circle.

The Harlem Globetrotters are the originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread the game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today.

The Globetrotters are basketball innovators who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and uniting families.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

About the Villa of Hope

The Villa of Hope ‘s mission is to partner with individuals, families, and communities to Rebuild relationships, Recover potential, and Renew hope for the future. With a vision to advance equity by transforming the social foundations of our neighbors and elevating lifelong health outcomes for our community, Villa of Hope has been serving the Rochester community since 1942.