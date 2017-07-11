Healthi Kids to Host “PlayROCs Your Neighborhood 2017” Event

By Staff –

The Healthi Kids Coalition, an initiative of Common Ground Health, has announced its city-wide, “PlayROCs Your Neighborhood 2017” event will take place from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 15.

The coalition held a similar “coordinated day of play” in 2016, which consisted of 16 venues hosting pop-up play spaces at various locations throughout the city.

This year, the group said 20 locations will be participating in the event.

“Access to safe places to play continues to be a quality of life issue, and the PlayROCs Your Neighborhood events reclaim, repurpose and revitalize neighborhood space to overcome existing barriers to play,” Healthi Kids said in a statement. “This is the second year of the event, and what started as a simple community effort has created a movement among residents to advocate for safe and accessible play spaces for kids and adults in their neighborhoods.”

According to officials, each event will be managed by volunteer members of the neighborhoods in which they are held, at the following participating locations:

South East Partners

Monroe Branch Library & YMCA, Sidewalk and alleyway between library & YMCA, 809 Monroe Ave, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Douglass Branch Library Library Parking Lot & School 12 Playground, 971 South Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Best Buddies, Ellwanger and Barry Park , 890 Meigs St., first adaptable PlayROCs day!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EMMA Leighton Green Space, 8 Leighton St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beechwood Grand Ave. Park (at Grand Ave & Stout St.), 11 a.m.to 3 p.m.

South Wedge Planning Committee, Genesee Gateway Park, 151 Mt. Hope Ave., 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North East Partners

Joint Heirs Kingdom Ministries, Avenue D R-Center Field, 200 Ave. D., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEAD Freedom School, Peck Park, 145 4th St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Church Parking Lot, 304 Joseph Ave., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evergreen Block Club, 79 Evergreen St. Lot, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

14621 Unity NE Block Club, Carter St. R-Center Field, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Rochester Public Market, Rochester Public Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South West Partners

Mount Olivet Church, field and greenspace on their property, 141 Adams St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood Association, Anthony Square, 31 Madison St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

19th Ward, 373 Genesee St. Lot, between Arnett and Lenox, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James Dobson Apartments, Greenspace on Property, 150 Van Auker St., 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southwest Area Neighborhood Association (SWAN), SWAN campus, 271 Dr. Samuel McCree Way, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North West Partners

Lyell Otis Neighborhood Association and Lyell Branch Library, Lyell Branch parking lot, diverting car traffic to next door lot, 956 Lyell Ave., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greater Harvest Church Church, parking lot, 121 Driving Park Ave., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cameron Community Ministries,Playground on property 48 Cameron St. 11:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Visit http://www.healthikids.org/ for additional information regarding the event.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.