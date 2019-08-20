Heart Health: Questions to Ask Your Doctor

Shoppers at Westside Farmers Market, 831 Genesee St., can talk to a health professional. File photo

If you’ve been on blood pressure medication for a while and things don’t seem to be changing, that’s something to talk about with your doctor.

“There are certain blood pressure medications that work better in African Americans, said Dr. Scott Feitell, a cardiologist with Rochester Regional Health. “So if you’re chronically hypertensive and taking your pill and it’s not working right, … say, ‘Hey, are there other meds that may be more beneficial to me.”

Feitell is the health professional at Walk and Talk with a Doc is the health professional at the Westside Farmers Market, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t attend, ask your questions by going to the comment section.

Feitell, director of heart failure at the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute at Rochester Regional Health, said he encourages people to speak up when they see their doctor. He said it’s important to know your family history and not ignore symptoms.

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

The final talk in the series is: Food Access: Past, Present, and Future, with Mitch Gruber, Foodlink and Rochester City Council, Aug. 27