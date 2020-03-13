Help wanted: PAB Seeks Executive Director

Patti Singer

Rochester’s Police Accountability Board has posted the “help wanted” sign.

The board finalized the job description for its executive director, which was posted March 13 on the city website.

The annual salary ranges from $72,491 to $95,582 and the job is housed in the department of City Council & Clerk.

Qualifications include: master’s degree and three years of full-time executive level experience in the planning, implementing and organizing of programs, including developing policies and procedures, in the public or private sector. A bachelor’s or associate’s degree would be considered but require more executive experience.

Preference will be given to candidates with a background in criminal justice, law or experience with a civilian review board.

Applications can be made online at www.cityofrochester.gov or in Room 103A of City Hall, 30 Church St. The deadline is June 10, 2020.

Whoever is chosen must live in the city or move to the city within one year of being hired and maintain residency for the duration of their employment.

A resume and/or cover letter can accompany the application but neither is a substitute. To submit a resume and/or cover letter, email millert@cityofrochester.gov.

The PAB has been meeting for several weeks to establish its bylaws and procedures. However, the legality of the PAB has yet to be decided in court.

After city voters in November passed Local Law No. 2 in a referendum to establish the PAB, the police union sued. The Locust Club claimed, among other things, that the PAB violated collective bargaining laws.

In January, state Supreme Court Justice John Ark issued a stipulated injunction. City Council could appoint a board and it could develop rules and hire an executive director, but it couldn’t do anything related to police discipline.

After issuing the injunction, Ark wrote to the Locust Club and the city and invited them to meet and “re-craft limited parts” of Local Law No. 2 that established the PAB so it would comply with state law.

The judge wrote, “Hopefully, by working together, a ‘Rochester Police Accountability Board’ can be finalized that will not only serve the City of Rochester, but also be a model for other communities.”

Ark gave the parties until Feb. 7.

He has yet to release his any more on the status of the board.