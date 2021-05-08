High-Tech Cocoa Spread With 50 Percent Less Sugar Hits US Shelves

Lovers of all things chocolate spread, this one is for you.

Israeli food-tech startup DouxMatok recently launched a line of cocoa spreads in the United States based on its proprietary technology that cuts sugar content by 50 percent, making Sunday morning pancakes a far less sugary and guilt-ridden event.

DouxMatok, which was founded in 2014, has developed a product called Incredo Sugar — 99.9 percent real cane sugar with a tiny grain of silica added to each crystal.

This combination boosts the sweet sensation on taste buds, enabling manufacturers to cut down on sugar without compromising on taste or texture, as is often the case with artificial or alternative sweeteners.

The company announced at the end of April the release of its Hazelnut Cocoa and Dark Cocoa Salted Caramel spreads, which are available on its website and at Pop Up Grocery, a pop-up grocery store specializing in innovative products.

The Incredo spreads, DouxMatok says, contain 48 percent less sugar than leading brands, as well as 30 percent of the recommended daily fiber intake in two tablespoons.

Prior to the launch of the spreads, DouxMatok focused on partnering with food service providers, bakeries and sweet snack manufacturers who incorporated its sugar into their products.

In March, Incredo Sugar won the FoodBev Media 2021 World Food Innovation Award for Best Ingredient Innovation.

In December 2020, it was among six Israeli products listed in TIME magazine’s “Best Inventions of 2020: 100 Innovations Changing How We Live.”

