Honoring Juneteenth at Genesee Country Village & Museum

In the Community: From Genesee Country Village & Museum

Photo from https://www.gcv.org/.

Genesee Country Village & Museum welcomes visitors to explore stories of Black Americans in Western NY in the years following emancipation and the abolition of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for Honoring Juneteenth.

The event focuses on the everyday lives of both former enslaved and free Black Americans – seeking to reunite with family members scattered across the country, establishing businesses, building relationships in their communities, and both celebrating and continuing to advocate for freedom and equality.

This day of historic interpretation is led in partnership with several community partners including Cheyney McKnight of Not Your Momma’s History, David Shakes and the North Star Players and Professor Richard Newman of the Rochester Institute of Technology. This event is sponsored by Wegmans.

Visit the George Eastman Boyhood Home to see what life was like for a Black family living in Western New York in the 1860s, learn about apprenticeships in skilled trades at the Cooper Shop, and attend a Reflection Gathering. Visitors to Honoring Juneteenth will have the opportunity to explore historic foods throughout the Village inspired by the recipes of Malinda Russell, the first known Black female published cookbook author. Historic cooking experts at GCV&M will talk about Malinda Russell’s book and provide a tasting in the Livingston Backus House Kitchen. The D.B. Munger & Co. Confectionery will also offer prepared recipes from the cookbook for sale. As part of the ongoing partnership between GCV&M and Rochester Institute of Technology, Professor Richard Newman will present “Furthering Freedom: Emancipation Day Celebrations and the Civil Rights Struggle in Late-19th-Century American Society,” a talk focused on the connection between celebrations of freedom and the ongoing struggle for representation and equality for Black Americans. Visitors can also attend story time in the John L. Wehle Gallery with readings presented by The North Star Players; explore the journey of entrepreneur Austin Steward, a successful business owner from Rochester NY; learn about local writers and orators including William Wells Brown; delve into the history of Fannie Barrier Williams, the first Black woman to graduate from the Brockport State Normal School, now SUNY Brockport; and so much more.

Living History @ Home: Cooking for Juneteenth

Following the Honoring Juneteenth event, all are invited to virtually attend Living History @ Home: Cooking for Juneteenth, on Sunday, June 19, beginning at 1 p.m. Join the New-York Historical Society and Cheyney McKnight from the DiMenna Children’s Museum for an exploration of how some African American New Yorkers would have celebrated the end of slavery. Cheyney, along with historical helper Millen Shiffer, will prepare a celebration feast on a wood-burning stove in Jones Farm Kitchen at Genesee Country Village & Museum. Viewers will follow along as Cheyney and Millen prepare pan-fried trout, turnip greens, and a corn salad. This virtual event is free, register at https://bit.ly/3PVKVxC.

Purchase tickets online in advance and save

Tickets for Honoring Juneteenth are currently available online at https://www.gcv.org/events/honoring-juneteenth/, and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended to get the early bird discount.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (62+), $15 for students (13 – 18), $12 for youth (12 and under) and children under 2 are free.

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online and save – there will be a small additional fee for tickets purchased day-of at the door.

Tickets and more information about upcoming events can be found online at https://www.gcv.org/events/.